FG, NLC Leaders To Meet Today In Order To Avert Looming Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will continue negotiations on the national minimum wage on Sunday, in spite of a court order stopping the labour from embarking on strike.





The labour union had announced that it would embark on an indefinite strike action from Tuesday, November 5, 2018, to force the government to increase workers’ minimum wage from the current N18,000 to N30,000





Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, said the organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold the meeting at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.





The minister, according to a statement, said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.

