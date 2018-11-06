FG In Advanced Stage To Shut Down Internet - IPOB

Published:





The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the Federal government is in an advanced stage to shut down the internet in Nigeria.





The secessionist group made this allegation in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Tuesday.





Powerful alleged that the government took the decision “following sensational revelations by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Radio Biafra and other media platforms about the true identity of the current occupier of Aso Rock.”





The statement read: “It has been brought to the attention of the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that plans by the government of Nigeria are at advanced stages to shut the internet.





“Following the sensational revelations by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Radio Biafra and other media platforms about the true identity of the current occupier of Aso Rock, the APC government has gone into overdrive to conceal the truth from the masses by proposing to shut down social media in the coming weeks.





“This attempt to curb free speech and limit the flow of information to the millions of people that rely on the internet for uncensored truth will not work. Our mission to expose the impostor in Aso Rock will continue unabated. Any attempt to deflect our attention or that of the public is bound to fail because the truth has been established.





“The only option left for the rulers of Nigeria is to send Jubril back to Sudan, cancel the presidential elections and convene a government of national unity to oversee a referendum. Anything short of this will lead to an implosion of social and political order because eventually, the world will isolate Nigeria as a result of this impersonation,” the statement added.





The allegation is coming days after President Muhammadu Buhari instructed law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to fish out citizens who make inciting statements and bring them to book.





The President, who made this comment at the 24th convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo last Saturday, warned Nigerian elites to stop misleading the people through their unguarded utterances.





“At this point, I want to be very clear and equivocal, that the Federal Government will never condone or tolerate incendiary remarks from any person or group of persons, which are meant to harass, intimidate, cause fear and spread hate, no matter how highly placed such a person is,” the president had said.





“Law enforcement agencies should fish out people who make inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, broadcast hate speeches or stir strife, riot and rebellion and bring them to book.





“We should continue to live together as brothers and sisters.”

