FG Hands Over Seized Biafra Radio Frequencies To FRCN Kaduna

Three years after the Nigerian security apparatus coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno successfully shut down all the broadcast frequencies of Radio Biafra operated by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the federal government has deployed four of the shortwave bands for the use of Radio Nigeria, Hausa service, Kaduna, which went off air over 30 years ago. The radio station returned to the airwave two weeks ago after the NSA office released four broadcast frequencies harvested from IPOB” for the use of the federal government owned radio station, which now broadcasts in Hausa language 12 hours daily. The four shortwave bands include 7315khz on 41 meter band, 13840khz on 22 meter band, 17525khz on 16 meter band and 7235khz on 41 meter band.





A highly placed source in the nation’s security circle said that other broadcast frequencies seized from Radio Biafra will soon be allocated for the use of Radio Nigeria stations in Bayelsa, Enugu, and Ibadan. “The harvesting and shutting down of Radio Biafra broadcast bands were made possible after our security system penetrated IPOB foreign partners and network in October 2015 following cred- ible intelligence on the modus operandi of operators of Radio Biafra. Having achieved that feat, the government feels the same technical backbone can be deployed for the use of a national goal. This explains why IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu can only address his people now through Facebook,” the source added.



A top official in the Federal Ministry of Information and another at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) headquarters in Abuja who confirmed the development yesterday however said they only knew that the broadcast bands were released for the use of Radio Nigeria by the NSA’s office but could not say whether they were seized from IPOB.



In a reaction to the development, IPOB detailed how the federal government made frantic efforts to frustrate its broadcast stations. “It is on record that Nigerian government and her agency Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation tried all they could to stop Radio Biafra from broadcasting from London but failed. They went as far as putting pressure on the British government to close out studios in London, that too failed. They purchased Satlink an Israeli company that provided us satellite services. They did this through a company in the United States. As soon as the company assumed control of Satlink, they terminated our contract. We moved to another supplier and have been with this supplier for five years now. One important thing to understand is this, the federal government of Nigeria never successfully shut down any Radio Biafra frequency since inception.



“That is a fact. They repeatedly tried and repeatedly failed because Almighty Elohim Chukwu Okike Abiama is in control of IPOB and its activities. “Our contract expired with our service providers and we stopped the service hence any changes in frequency. We are not aware that Nigerian government moved their beloved Hausa Service to the frequency once occupied by Radio Biafra. Hausa Fulani radio service is meant for Hausa Fulani not Biafra.



“We have our own Radio Nigeria Hausa Service run by Radio Biafra. Biafra radio and television services have come to stay which this Nigerian Government headed by the Fulani caliphate cabal cannot stop. Anybody thinking of stopping Radio Biafra and Biafra Television is hallucinating. Our media platforms must continue to disseminate undiluted and accurate information to the people of Biafra and Nigeria until the end of time. Biafra freedom is important and sacrosanct to the people of Biafra especially IPOB members worldwide, therefore we are fully determined to fund the running of Radio Biafra and Biafra television till Biafra sovereignty is restored,” the response signed by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful stated.

