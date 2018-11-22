FG Consoles Late Broadcaster, Tosyn Bucknor's Family

Published:





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family and friends of popular On-Air-Personality (OAP) Tosyn Bucknor, stating he was deeply saddened by her untimely death.





Tosyn was found dead by her husband, Aurelien Boyer, at their home on Monday November 19th. She died from complications associated with Sickle Cell Anaemia. She was 37 years old.





In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, November 21st, the Minister described Tosyn's death as a great loss to the nation's burgeoning creative industry, where she excelled in her lifetime.





He urged Tosyn's husband and her entire family to take solace in the fact that she left great footprints on earth in her short but memorable life.





"Since the news of Tosyn's death broke, there has been a widespread expression of sympathy for her family and an outpouring of accolades for her. There is no better indication that she made her mark while on this side of the great divide.





"This should be a source of consolation for Tosyn's family during their most difficult time. I pray that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed and also give strength and comfort to her family,'' the Minister said.

