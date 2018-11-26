FG Closes 50 Filling Stations In Akwa Ibom State

Published:





The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has closed 50 illegal filling stations in the State, according to the Operations Controller, Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye.





Kingsley-Sundaye who handled the position for the Eket region, said this on Monday in Eket where he added that the affected filling stations did not get their licenses from the federal government nor followed due process in their construction.





“There are 50 illegal filling stations in the state. We have come to a point in this country where people have decided to do things that are wrong,” he told NAN.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"When I resume a year ago, we observed that there are some fuel stations that are built without appropriate approvals from the department.





He assured that “We have compiled those names and send them to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to take appropriate actions.”

Share This