Female Kidnapper,Ritualist Arrested With Little Baby In Rivers State

A little girl has survived what could have killed many after a female suspected kidnapper, abducted her from her parent's apartment in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state and tied her in a cement sack, waiting to be sold off to suspected ritualists.





According to multiple sources on Facebook, luck ran out on the woman yesterday afternoon after some residents suspected her foul moves. She was interrogated and confessed to kidnapping the little girl. She took them to the place where she tied the girl inside a cement. The residents quickly untied the sack. Luckily, the girl was still alive. She was rushed to the hospital.





The suspected kidnapper who many described as a wealthy woman in the area, confessed that she had carried out many other of such abductions and that she always handed over her victims to some ritualists she works with.

