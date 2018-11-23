Fayose Slams Presidency Over Silence On Killing Of Soldiers

Published:





Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its silence on the killing of soldiers by Boko Haram members.





In a post on his Twitter page on Friday, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also criticised the Presidency for being quick to condemned ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over his recently published book titled “My Transition Hours.”





Fayose wrote: “Over 100 soldiers killed in just one week and our President and his men are acting as if nothing happened?





“And the same Presidency is jumping up and down over the content of Jonathan book?





“May the soul of those soldiers rest in peace and may God restore sanity to our land.”

