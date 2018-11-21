Father Arrested For Defiling His 2 Year Old Daughter

Published:





The Lagos state police command have arrested Peter Adida of No.9 Oyetayo Olafisoye street Westwood estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos for allegedly defiling his 2-year-old daughter.





Preliminary medical report indicated that there was penetration and that the baby is infected.





When questioned by the female officer on who did it, the baby pointed out her father and was able to describe various sex positions with Dad.





The Commissioner of a police, Lagos state, CP Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the matter be transferred to the Gender Section for further investigation.





He admonishes parents and guardians to watch their children closely as predators are on the increase.





The police say the suspect would be charged to court soon.

