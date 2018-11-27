Falcons Reach 2018 AWCON Final, Seal World Cup Ticket

Published:





The Super Falcons have booked a place in the final of the 2018 African Cup of Nations and a ticket to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France after seeing off Cameroon.





Thomas Dennerby’s side got the final ticket after Ngozi Ebere scored the final spot-kick in the shoot-out to end the clash 4-2.





Onome Ebi scored Nigeria’s first kick in the shootout (image courtesy NFF Media)





The game had ended barren after normal and extra time, meaning the West Africans are now in their ninth final in the competition out of a possible eleven.





With the victory, they will also be flying the country’s flag for the eighth time at the Fifa Women’s Cup.





Nigeria will now play either South Africa or Mali in the final of the competition on Saturday.

