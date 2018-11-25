FAAN Denies Attack On Lagos Intl Airport





Our attention has been drawn to a video trending on the social media to the effect that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is under terrorist attack.





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to state unequivocally that MMIA is not under any kind of attack. The video in question is that of an old simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in conjunction with other aviation agencies.

The Authority will like to advise those uploading such to desist from the act as it is not only malicious, wicked, embarrassing, but also sending the wrong signals to the world about the internal security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





FAAN...... Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.



