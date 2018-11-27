Ex-Oyo State Gov. Ladoja Appears In Court Again Over Alleged Money Laundering

Published:





The former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja is currently testifying at the Federal High Court, Lagos.





Ladoja is standing trial on an 8 count charge alongside Waheed Akanbi, who served under him as the Oyo State Commissioner for Finance. In the charges, Ladoja and Akanbi were accused of converting a sum of N1,932,940,032.48 belonging to Oyo State to their personal own, using a Guaranty Trust Bank account of a company, Heritage Apartments Limited.





The EFCC claimed that they retained the money sometime in 2007, despite their knowledge that it was proceeds of a criminal conduct. In another instance, Ladoja was accused of removing a sum of £600,000 from the state coffers in 2007 and sent it to Bimpe Ladoja, who was at the time in London.





The former governor was also accused of converting a sum of N42m belonging to the state to his own and subsequently used it to purchase an armoured Land Cruiser jeep. He was also accused of converting a sum of N728,600,000 and another N77,850,000 at separate times in 2007 to his own.





The EFCC claimed that Ladoja transferred the N77, 850,000 to one Bistrum Investments, which he nominated to help him purchase a property named Quarter 361, Ibadan, Oyo State. The EFCC told the court that Ladoja and Akanbi acted contrary to sections 17(a) and18 (1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and were liable to be punished under sections 14(1), 16(a) (b) and 18(2) of the same Act.

