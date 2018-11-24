Enugu APC Guber Candidate Ayogu Eze Promises Buhari 90% votes

Published:

Senator Ayogu Eze has promised to deliver 90% of Enugu State votes at the presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari. He spoke as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation office in Enugu Friday.



"The campaign has not started for us yet, " he said in reference to the governorship campaign that begins on December 2.



"Nobody should crawl to Abuja and promise you 25%. Don't listen to them, you already have 90% of the votes here," Sen. Eze said.



In his speech, Prof Osinbajo said Nigerian deserved the best the leadership and that "is why we are moving to the next level.



"The President is committed to the development of the South East. Second Niger Bridge is a landmark in Africa. The foundation is like a 12-storey building.



"In terms of industry the South East is the prime place. It is not a favour to have federal presence and other favours in the South East, it is your right," the Vice President said.



From commissioning the office, the Vice President attended the official of a book on Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State, and leader of APC in the State

Share This