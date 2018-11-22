Elderly Woman Clubbed To Death, Vital Organs Missing In Ondo

Published:





The Ondo State Police Command have arrested one Moses Olaniyi, for allegedly clubbing a 70-year-old woman, Medinat Ala, to death and carting away with vital organs of her body in her room at Okeegbe area of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.





According to reports, Madam Ala was found dead by neighbors on Wednesday morning, November 21st. Her breast, womb and private part, were cut off by the suspected ritualists.





One of the neighbors of the deceased said;“The deceased was clubbed to death with a pestle by the ritualists in the early hours of Wednesday and a neighbour, who was trying to rescue her, was almost killed by the ritualists.





The neighbour was living in the house with the late Medinat Ala; she woke up when she heard strange voices in the deceased’s room; and as she was trying to go into the room, one of the ritualists hit her with a pestle on the head. She was rushed to the hospital.





Her remains was later deposited in the morgue of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Ikare Akoko.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph, said the killing was perfectly done because the assailants opened the door to the deceased’s room and after the dastardly act; they closed the door and left the house.





"We have arrested one person and we have begun our investigation. We shall get to the root of the matter,” he said.

