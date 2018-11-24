El-Rufai Accused Of Ordering Arrest Of Journalist Over Facebook Post Against Buhari

Published:





Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of ordering the arrest of Segun Onibiyo, a media personality. According to multiple persons online, Segun was arrested yesterday Afternoon November 23rd, over a Facebook post he shared criticising President Buhari.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





According to the tweets online, police men allegedly went to Segun's office in Kaduna state yesterday, arrested him and is now in detention.





Governor El-Rufai is yet to react to this allegation. See the tweets below...









Share This