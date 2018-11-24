Saturday, 24 November 2018

El-Rufai Accused Of Ordering Arrest Of Journalist Over Facebook Post Against Buhari

Published: November 24, 2018

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of ordering the arrest of Segun Onibiyo, a media personality. According to multiple persons online, Segun was arrested yesterday Afternoon November 23rd, over a Facebook post he shared criticising President Buhari.


According to the tweets online, police men allegedly went to Segun's office in Kaduna state yesterday, arrested him and is now in detention.

 Governor El-Rufai is yet to react to this allegation. See the tweets below...


