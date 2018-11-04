Ekiti PDP Removes Fayose As Party Leader

Published:





Immediate past governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has been allegedly removed as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by some party leaders.





The leaders immediately appointed the senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, as the leader of the party in Ekiti State and South-West.





The members who met under the PDP Stakeholders Forum in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, also asked the National Executive Committee to dissolve the Gboyega Oguntuase-led State Working Committee, which is loyal to Fayose.





In a communiqué signed at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, the party said it took the decision to install Olujimi the leader owing to the fact that she remains the ranking elected official in the state and the South-West.





The resolution, signed and read by the Protem Secretary of the PDP Stakeholders and former Assembly member, Hon Bunmi Olugbade, also overruled the SWC on the suspension of former State Secretary of the party, Dr. Tope Aluko , saying he remains a bonafide member of the party.





Among those at the meeting were Olujimi, a former Deputy Governor, Dr. Sikiru Tae-Lawal; a former Speaker and Acting Governor, Tunji Odeyemi; incumbent Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi; a former chairman, Bola Oluojo; a former PDP Secretary, Dr. Tope Aluko and a former governorship aspirant, Yinka Akerele.

