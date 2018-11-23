EFCC Seals Ayo Fayose's Buildings

Published:





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday sealed no fewer than six landed property allegedly owned by a former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose.





The sealing may be connected to a court order which authorised the seizure of the property suspected to have been built with corrupt proceeds.





EFCC had charged Fayose at the Federal High Court Lagos over allegations of fraud while serving as governor.





Parts of the notice of seizure placed by the anti-graft body on the property in Ado Ekiti, read thus: EFCC, Keep-off “Property under Investigation among others.





In a statement signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the governor accused the anti-graft agency of sealing property belonging to innocent individuals arbitrarily under the guise that those properties belonged to him.





Fayose said:“I have just been informed that operatives of the EFCC are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me.





"This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person.





"It is only in our country that an anti-corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.





"I am therefore, informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.





"Please note that none of the property in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.





"The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues.





"Even if the commission is being pressured from above to persecute me at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment.”

