EFCC Has Become A Department In APC – Ortom

Published:





The governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has become a department in the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Governor Ortom made this comment while swearing in nine commissioners in Makurdi, the state capital.





CKN News recalls that Benue State accounts were frozen in August by the commission but the restriction was later lifted.





In his speech at the swearing-in ceremony, Ortom said once you defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the “EFCC comes after you.”





The Benue State Governor said he would not be intimidated and fighting corruption should not be selective.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





His words: “Despite intimidation from the EFCC that has become a department in APC, we are not going to be intimidated,” Ortom said.





“In the past few months, civil servants working with me are being troubled for no just cause. Once you decamp from APC, EFCC comes after you. Fighting corruption should not be selective.





“If we do anything wrong we are ready to face the law. But we will not succumb to intimidation.”





The governor said there is no “godfatherism again in Benue” under his watch.





Ortom said since he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he had become free to pay salaries.





“There is no godfatherism again in Benue under my watch. That is why you can see that since I detached myself from godfather, even salary I have been able to pay as at when due,” he said.





“I’m seeking for other ways in offsetting the remaining arrears of salaries. Since I left APC, I have been paying salaries. In APC, godfathers will not allow me but now I’m a free man.”

Share This