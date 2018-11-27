EFCC Denies Receiving N10m From Governor Ganduje

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied receiving N10 million donation from Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state.





Ganduje had announced the donation when he received members of the organising committee of an anti-corruption marathon programme in Abuja.





The event is organised by the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN).





But in a Facebook post on Monday, the commission said the report of the donation is a “false and deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption”.





The EFCC said it is sponsored by the federal government through budgetary allocation and “in some cases, foreign organisations in terms of capacity building”.





“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending story in the social media concerning a purported statement credited to the media aide of the Kano state governor to the effect that the commission got a N10 million donation from the state government,” the commission said.





“It is true that the commission, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, ICPC and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN and other stakeholders is organising the first national anti-corruption marathon.





“Mr. Jacob Onu, the leader of the national anti-corruption marathon had in the course of his visit to the commission a fortnight ago told the acting chairman and his management about the marathon which he said is being planned in tandem with the International Anti-Corruption Day which usually comes up on December 9 every year.





“He said it was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and the need for all and sundry to join hands to eradicate it. It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of N10 million to the commission.





“The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous. For the avoidance of doubt, no state governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the anti-corruption marathon project or any other project for that matter.”





Videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting bribes from contractors working in the state have since gone viral but he has denied any wrong doing.





The Kano state assembly was forced to shelve its investigation into the videos after a court compelled it to.

