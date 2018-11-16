EFCC Arrests 24 Olabisi Onabanjo Uni Students For Cyber Crime,Recover Exotic Cars,Charms

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibadan Office has arrested thirty-four suspected internet fraudsters at 21, Sawmill Road Awa-Ijebu, Ogun state.





The suspected cyber criminals who are between 19 and 37 years of age include: twenty-three students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, out of which nine were ladies who allegedly claimed to be girlfriends and or neighbours of some of the suspects; one from the National Open University of Nigeria and twelve others are non-students.





The Commission got wind of their activities through series of intelligence alleging that the suspected fraudsters engaged in fraudulent activities of obtaining money by false pretences through sending emails to unsuspecting victims mostly in the United States of America while others were engaged in romance scam on several dating sites.





At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives recovered over three hundred SIM cards from them. Other items recovered from the suspects include: different models and brands of exotic cars, 18 laptops (nine being of Apple brand), 50 telephones (21 iphones) and two bags of fetish objects (juju) from them. Several documents containing false pretences were also recovered from the suspects.





Suspects would be charged to court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded.





