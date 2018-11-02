Earth Tremor Hits Abuja Again

Published:





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) on Thursday confirmed an incident of earth tremor at the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory.





Both agencies confirmed this in a joint statement signed by Vincent Owan, Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting NEMA and Abdulrazak Garba of the NGSA and made available to journalists in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





In the statement, the NGSA revealed that it received a call at about 12.45 p.m from a location in Maitama reporting the incident after which a technical team was immediately dispatched to the location.





The statement noted that a team was sent to the location of the call for an on spot assessment and an internal response protocol was immediately activated, informing relevant government agencies and stakeholders.





It added that: “Our preliminary findings indicated that the tremor occurred at about 12.26 hrs around the vicinity of Panama Street in Maitama district, Abuja.





“After the field evaluation, the NGSA determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale.





“That means it was just felt indoors and lasted less than one minute.





“Further inspection revealed that there was no structural damage due to the vibrations and hence, NEMA was adequately briefed by the NGSA.





“The residents were consequently assured that there was no cause for alarm,’’ it stated.





The NEMA Director said the NGSA technical teams were conducting further assessments and will continue to update the public on further development.

