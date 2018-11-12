DSS Bows To Presidency, Hands Off Investigation Of APC, Party Primaries

Published:





The ongoing investigation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over allegations of bribery on the conduct of the just concluded Primaries of the Party ahead of the 2019 general elections by the Department of the State Services, DSS, has been suspended with an immediate effect.





Credible sources at the Yellow’s Headquarters of the Service in Abuja and the Presidency told the Nigerian Tribune last night that this followed the intervention of the Presidency to the service to stay clear of the matter which it described as ‘purely internal matter” within the party that should be allowed to be resolved internally by the party itself.





A top official of the Service in the presidency told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that in compliance with this Presidential directive, the matter “has remains stand down and further action on the matter declared closed.”





DSS had on Sunday, October 29, this year grilled the embattled APC National Chairman for several hours on the allegations of bribery to manipulate the outcome of the party primaries in favour of some aspirants and at a point, it was even alleged that he was advised to tender his resignation which he refused.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Shortly after his encounter with the Operatives of the DSS, Oshiomhole travelled outside the country which made people to speculate that he had fled the country but only for him to return to the country and related his own side of the story on his encounter with the Services





A Presidency source confided in this reporter that President Buhari was not disposed to the option of removing Comrade Oshiomhole now that the Presidential electioneering campaign was to take off nationwide and was looking for the ways how to resolve all the issues at the Stake amicably, including the immediate withdrawal of all court cases concerning the primaries from the Court.





Source: Tribune

Share This