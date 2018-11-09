DSS Arrests Suspected Killers Of Kaduna Traditional Ruler,Aides

Published:





The Department of State Service (DSS) recently arrested suspects who allegedly abducted and killed the traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, HRH Maiwada Galadima and other high profile criminals.





Peter N. Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS, who disclosed on Thursday in Abuja said the arrest of the suspected killers of Galadima was made possible with collaboration with the military.





He said the DSS sprang into action in its determination to contain the menace of kidnapping.





He said that with the recent arrests, relative peace has returned to Kaduna State after the disturbances that followed the violent abduction and gruesome murder.





He said that concerted efforts were being made to address the resurgence of organized criminal activities in the North-West.





The Service had also arrested high profile kidnappers and notorious elements in different locations of the State and beyond.





"On 25th October, 2018, in Riga Chikun, Kaduna State, five members of a dreaded kidnap gang whose operations span between Kaduna and Katsina States were apprehended.





"They are Isa Ahmadu (Gang Leader), Suleiman Umar (Ransom negotiator), Ibrahim Mallam, Ishaku Saidu (aka ISHE) and MANSUR (Mallam).





The group’s hideout in Katsina State was raided after preliminary investigation leading to the arrest of two other members of the group, Muhammadu Ibrahim and Muhammed Isa.





"On 19th October, 2018 Sirajo, a suspected infamous kidnapper was arrested at Hayin Danmni, Igabi LGA of the State.





On 30th October, 2018, at Sainyinan Dani, Yabo LGA, Sokoto State, the duo of Abubakar Umar and Suleiman Sani were arrested for gun running.





"Between 11th and 12th October, 2018, suspected armed bandits operating in and around Zamfara State were also arrested in Bakura, Tsafe and Bungudu LGAs of the State.





"Those arrested were Dan-Alhaji Dan-Mineri, Yusuf Khalif and Musa (Mallam).





He also said that on 5th November, 2018, the tactical team of the Service, in collaboration with the military, arrested Muhammed Aminu, a suspected gunrunner and his accomplice, Dare Okunwola (aka BODA) at Lere LGA.





"During a search of Okunwole’s residence, several ammunitions and eight (8) AK-47 rifles were recovered.





"On the same date, at Toungo LGA, Adamawa State, Abbas Abubakar (aka SAMBO), a suspected Improvised Explosives Device (IED) expert for the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), was apprehended.





Other arrests were those made on 15th October, 2018, at North Bank, Makurdi, Benue State where renowned cultists, Yakubu Mohammed and Joseph Andoaasin were apprehended. Cartridges and a locally made pistol were recovered from them.





"Investigations have so far uncovered leads that will enable the Service and other sister agencies to address the menace of kidnapping in the country. Suspects will undoubtedly be prosecuted in accordance with the law.





"The DSS reassures the public that the tempo of these operations will not only be sustained, but strengthened for greater impact on the well-being of residents.





"The Service, therefore, enjoins everyone to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avail them useful information that would assist them carry out necessary operations that will guarantee peace especially at the coming yuletide and general elections. ”

