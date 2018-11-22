Don't Cry For Me, Cry For Yourself - Late Tosyn Bucknor Predicted Her Death

Published:





A poem written by late radio broadcaster, Tosyn Bucknor which predicted her death has surfaced online.





The 37-year-old radio personality was reportedly found dead by her husband, Aurelien Boyer on Monday night and her elder sister Olufunke Bucknor confirmed that she died due to complications from sickle cell.





However, the late OAP had written a poem which had gone viral, few days before her death, urging her friends and family not to cry when she’s gone but shed tears for themselves. Tosyn also said that she felt no fear for death and that’s why she lived her life the way she did.





The poem reads;





Prize I’ve earned since my birth, my vow to leave a lasting voice after I was ‘’I look into the future and see me cease, I feel no fear, my face won’t even cease.





My steps on this earth, a testament to life leaving this place filled with strife. Don’t cry for me, shed tears for yourself for each date you acquire gives you a little less.





"Now I know why I live the way I do Any why my mistakes, no second look. If I live my life according to their pace what’s my price in life’s meaningless race?





Too much odds stacked against this fierce soul, so each hour, all I do is attain my goals "Spent a lot of days searching for purpose, Then I put my thoughts into poetry and prose.





"This is why I was put in this world, be a voice, Put emotions in words "For every tear I shed and times my eye smiled, someone will have known every option I tried.





"This cowardly heart felt fear not death Prize I’ve earned since my birth "My vow to leave a lasting voice after I was Find a loyal number to keep fighting my cause ‘’Here lies she who lived short but well No regrets for her, but all her story tell”.

