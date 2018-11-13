Diamond Denies Acquisition Talk With Any Bank

Published:

The attention of Diamond Bank Plc (“the Bank”) has been drawn to the rumor in the media stating that the Bank is purportedly in discussions with Access Bank Plc to acquire the Bank.





We wish to state categorically that the Bank is not in discussions with any financial institution at the moment on any form of merger or acquisition.





We trust that the above clarifies the position of the Bank with regards to the rumor on the various media platforms.



Signed:Management

Share This