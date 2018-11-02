Delta State APC Faction Sues Adams Oshiomole, INEC

Published:





A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Delta State has urged the Federal High Court in Asaba to imprison the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for alleged contempt of court.





Cyril Ogodo-led executive of the party who made this request, added that the Independent National Electoral Commission and Prophet Jones Erue should be sued for the same charge.





The Ogodo-led executive accused the defendants of flouting a court order, directing parties to maintain the status quo in the crisis rocking the Delta State APC.





The court was said to have barred Oshiomhole and the APC from forwarding names of candidates from Delta State to INEC for the 2019 general elections.





At the Thursday proceedings, the court directed the service of Form 48 – Notice of Consequence of Disobedience of Court Order – on Oshiomhole and the other defendants.





The Form 48 read, “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order, you will be guilty of contempt and you will be liable to imprisonment.”





But the defendants, through their counsel, are challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.





They insisted that the court should determine the jurisdiction issue first before any other thing.





The judge, while adjourning till November 13 for further proceedings, said all pending applications would be taken.

