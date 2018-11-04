Dele Momodu Reveals What Happen To Tinubu After 2019 Elections

Published:





The Publisher of Ovation magazine Dele Momodu says 2019 elections will show how influential the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is.





Momodu made this comment in his latest article titled ‘Pendulum: The Battle of the Nigerian Generals.





In the article, the publisher said the Tinubu Mafia has grown in competition with the Awolowo Mafia in recent times.





His words: “There were only two visible Mafia families in the South, namely the Awolowo and Zikist Mafia. However, the latter’s influence diminished long before the Owelle Of Onitsha, Chief Nnamdi Azikwe, who was the arrowhead, passed away, whilst the former has had its glory days dulled by the fractious disagreements which broke out between the acolytes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, The Odole of Ife, after he exchanged mortality for immortality.





“This got exacerbated and became open internecine warfare after the revered sage’s wife, the Yeyeoba of Ile-Ife, Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, who had kept the shop together with adroit wiles and guile, died just over 3 years ago.





“However, the Tinubu Mafia has grown in competition with the Awolowo Mafia in recent times, but even the influence of their effervescent overlord, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju of Lagos, may be facing challenges at the moment from rebels within and outside.





“These coming elections may well be a true test of how efficacious the influence and control of this great and astute politician remains, ” he added.

