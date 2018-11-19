Cross River APC Chairman, Wife, 5 Others Die In Motor Accident (Graphic Photos)

Published:





The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Mr. Matthew Achigbe, his wife and five others died in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday, along Afikpo/Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi state, on their return from official duty.





The accident was between a Toyota Forerunner and Toyota Camry and it occurred before the Akpoha Development Centre in Afikpo North area of the state.









To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





A witness, said officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) have taken the dead victims to Mater Misercodearie Hospital in Afikpo.





"Members of the Road Safety should please intensify patrol along the area so as to avert more accident,” he urged, adding that there was no survivor in either of the two vehicles.





See More Graphic Photos Below;









Share This