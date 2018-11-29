Court Sentences Former Subeb Chairman To 41 Years In Prison

Published:





The Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Murtala Jengebe has bagged a 41-year cumulative jail term.





This following the ruling of a five-man panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto and presided over by Justice Hannatu Sankey.





Jengebe was convicted by the court as the appellate court found him guilty on the seven out of the 10 counts.





He was earlier acquitted at the Federal High Court, Gusau, Zamfara State.





According to the lead judgement of the court read by Justice Habeeb Abiru, the earlier acquittal of the chairman by a Federal High Court in Gusau was set aside.





In addition, the appellate court held that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt seven out of the ten counts of the money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





He was therefore sentenced to five years imprisonment on each of four of the counts and seven years each on three other counts in that order.





But the court held that the sentences shall run at the same.

