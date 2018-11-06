Court Remands 19 Persons Over Alkali’s Death

Published:





The Plateau State High Court has remanded 19 persons in prison for their alleged connection with the disappearance and death of retired Major General Idris Alkali.





The presiding judge, Justice Daniel Longjin, gave the order on Monday in Jos during the arraignment of the suspects in court.





The suspects were arraigned by the State Police Command on charges bordering on conspiracy and culpable homicide.





All the accused persons pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Justice Longjin thereafter adjourned till December 10 for the hearing of the case.





The suspects were arraigned the day after they were paraded by the Public Relations Officer in the state, Tyopev Mathias.





Addressing reporters on Sunday, Mathias said that after a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted and six persons have already reported to the police.

Share This