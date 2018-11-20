Court Rejects EFCC’s Request To Transfer Shekarau’s Case To Abuja

Published:





A Federal High Court in Kano State has rejected an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) seeking to transfer the case of alleged money laundering filed against former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau to Abuja.





Justice Luis Allagoa dismissed the motion after hearing arguments for and against the transfer of the case to Abuja, due to insecurity.





Allagoa adjourned hearing in the case to December 3 and December 4 for trial to begin.





The EFCC charged Shekarau alongside former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali and one Mansur Ahmad on six counts bordering on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N950m.





Earlier in the application, Johnson Ojojbane argued that the rationale behind the application to move the case to Abuja was due to what he called “breakdown of law and order resulting in a face-off between the supporters of Shekarau and security personnel at the court premises on the first arraignment day.”





He said EFCC operatives narrowly escaped being lynched by the politician’s supporters who besieged the court, causing a stampede before they were overpowered by policemen deployed to the area.





He further told the court that the lives of his witnesses, as well as that of himself, were in danger. In his objection, Defence Counsel, Sam Ologunorisa, countered the motion.





Ologunorisa alleged that the application “was a ploy by the EFCC to stall the trial as it appeared they were not ready to continue the case.”









He said the motion was hurriedly filed before the court on the October 13, but he only received a copy on Friday.





Ologunorisa explained that in a criminal case, it is not right, fair or proper for the prosecution to dictate, choose a venue or judge to preside over a case.





According to him, this contravened the provisions of sections 222(1) and 45 of the Federal High Court, as well as Section 93(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice.





He said the affidavit, as filed, was self-contradictory, as the first three witnesses on record are all EFCC operatives.





He argued that the current motion has the name of one Aliyu Da’u Aliyu as a witness whom, he said, was never a witness in the case, thus his alleged fear cannot inform the decision to have the case transfered.

