Court Reduces Nyame’s 14 Years Jail Term To 10, Adds N525m Fine

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division, on Friday, reduced the sentence of 14 years imprisonment imposed on a former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, earlier this year, to 12 years.





In its judgment, the court in addition to the 12 years sentence, also imposed a fine of total sum of N525m on the convict, a fine that the lower court had omitted while dispensing the earlier sentence.





CKN News had reported that the Federal Capital Territory High Court had sentenced the former Taraba governor to 14 years in prison without an option of fine.





The presiding judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, found the former governor guilty of corruption charges after being charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with 41 counts of misappropriating the sum of N1.64bn in 2007.





Nyame was also found guilty of breach of trust involving his alleged fraudulent approval of N250m for the purchase of stationery and office equipment of December 30, 2004.





Earlier on Friday, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had also commuted the sentence of 14-year imprisonment passed on a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, earlier this year, to 10 years.

