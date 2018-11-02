Court Bars Labour Unions From Nov 6th Planned Strike

Published:





The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered the organised labour to halt its planned indefinite strike over the new minimum wage.





CKN News reported that the organized labour comprising of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had fixed the industrial for November 6.





However, in a ruling on Friday, following an ex parte application moved on behalf of the Federal Government by Dayo Apata, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Justice Sanusi Kado, said the action would lead to economic loses to the country.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





According to Justice Kado, the health of Nigerians would be on the line as health institutions in the country would be closed down.





Justice Kado adjourned the case till November 8 for the hearing of the motion on notice seeking the interlocutory injunction to stop the strike.





The judge ordered that the court order and other papers be filed on all the defendants.

Share This