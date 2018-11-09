Court Approves Suit Seeking Arrest, Prosecution Of FFK, Abaribe Over Kanu’s Escape

Published:

The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved suit seeking an order to compel the police and the DSS to prosecute Femi Fani-Kayode and others for aiding the escape of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from Nigeria.





Ruling in a an ex parte application, Justice John Tsoho granted leave to the plaintiff, Isiah Ayugu, to commence the suit.





Justice Tsoho directed that the suit be served on the defendants – the DSS, its Director-General, the police and the Inspector-General of Police.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He fixed ruling on the suit for November 22. Those the suit is seeking their arrest and prosecution included a former Minister of Aviation, Fani-Kayode.





They also include those who stood sureties for the bail granted Kanu by the Federal High Court in Abuja in April last year – Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Tochukwu Uchendu, and Emmanuel Shalom Ben.

Share This