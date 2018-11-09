Court Approves Suit Seeking Arrest, Prosecution Of FFK, Abaribe Over Kanu’s Escape

The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved suit seeking an order to compel the police and the DSS to prosecute Femi Fani-Kayode and others for aiding the escape of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from Nigeria.
Ruling in a an ex parte application, Justice John Tsoho granted leave to the plaintiff, Isiah Ayugu, to commence the suit.
Justice Tsoho directed that the suit be served on the defendants – the DSS, its Director-General, the police and the Inspector-General of Police.
To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813
He fixed ruling on the suit for November 22. Those the suit is seeking their arrest and prosecution included a former Minister of Aviation, Fani-Kayode.
They also include those who stood sureties for the bail granted Kanu by the Federal High Court in Abuja in April last year – Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Tochukwu Uchendu, and Emmanuel Shalom Ben.
Categories: Society
0 comments: