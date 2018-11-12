Corruption Charges:EFCC Begins Move To Bring Back Diezani Madueke

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the process to repatriate a former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom has started.





This was revealed by the commission’s acting spokesman Tony Orilade on Sunday in Abuja, where he said the agency’s Operations Department had made a presentation to the Legal Department to begin the process.





“It is ongoing. Within the next few weeks, the extent to which we have gone will be made known to the public,” he said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“It is not a fresh case; it is not a fresh petition that is just being looked into; the whole process is a total package.





“This request to have Mrs. Alison-Madueke repatriated to Nigeria is just an aspect of Diezani’s investigation and commencement of trial.





A Federal High Court in Lagos had in 2017, ordered for the final forfeiture of N7.6bn alleged loot recovered from Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government.

Share This