Controversy Trails Adamawa State Governor's WAEC Certificate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released particulars of 28 gubernatorial candidates in Adamawa State amidst anxiety over who would emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer.

Plethora of petitions against the candidature of Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow who was declared winner of the controversial primary election had generated uncertainty about who will make the final list.

Jibrilla emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst contention over his O’ level school certificate.

The INEC’s published credentials stirred curiosity as they contained testimonial for Jibrilla from Government Secondary School Miango rather than WAEC O’ level certificate as presented by candidates of other parties.

It had been reported that an Abuja high court had recently ordered that summon be served on Governor Jibrilla and the WAEC after a non-governmental organisation filed a case of WAEC certificate forgery against the governor.

The inclusion of a testimonial raised questions as voters were seen snapping the document with their handsets and flipping through other papers attached to the form.

