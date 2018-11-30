Cloned Buhari Claim: He Is An Idiot - FG Slams Nnamdi Kanu

Published:





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has slammed the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for claiming President Muhammadu Buhari was cloned in London.





Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the Minister said the idea was "not only absolute idiotic but also sheer bunkum.”





The Minister said the insinuation “does not require any response from any responsible government or its agencies,” apparently paying deaf ears to Kanu’s claims.





Kanu had claimed that President Buhari died in London and was replaced by another individual who he claimed is "Jubril from Sudan.”





His words: “I was the only person that had the guts to tell the whole world that Jubril is fake. I said it before anybody knew. I know his name, I know what he does. I know the day they recruited him.





"Sometimes they wonder how I know. I can not run a worldwide organisation without having people in Aso Rock that give me information. That means I’m stupid.





"I have people inside Aso Rock that give me information if they don’t know let me tell them now. The day Buhari died I know.





"Do you know that Buhari’s aircraft made a stopover in Casablanca to pick up a life support machine? You don’t know that but I am telling you,” the IPOB leader said.

