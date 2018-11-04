CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 4 November 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: November 04, 2018 Zenith Bank, Aiteo Group, Eco Bank for Entrepreneurs Award Rebooting the Telecom Revolution Akin Lewis: On Acting, Ambition and Agony Expo is Designed with Your Business in Mind Denouement of a Certificate Scandal Bishop Oyedepo, Please, Slow Down The Nexus Beween Science And Media: Gaps And Opportunities Dominic Onyechi: A Man's Undying Devotion to His Nation AHMED GULAK: Okorocha's Planned Imposition Is Immoral Udom Emmanuel: I'm Ashamed of Where We Are as a Country How Tecno Mobile emerged as the Most Popular Smartphone Brand of the Year Newcastle win first EPL match of the season Ramos scores as Madrid beat Valladolid Real Madrid grab much-needed win with late goals against Real Valladolid Luxury experience awaits Lagos as Twinwaters unveils ultra-modern entertainment Center The crumbling fortress in the Southwest There's Nigeria in Japan Setting Scene: Location Scouting Nigeria Edo Poly Usen organises leadership training for new SUG I thought people wanted to dupe me when they asked me to vie for office of governor ' Ex-Gov Idris of Kogi Our son was praying at the shrine when he was shot dead ' Aladja family NUJ flays soldiers attack on journalist Cook narrates how six men tied and murdered Ope Bademosi Over 200 professors mobilize for Atiku/Obi 2019 ticket Ekiti PDP removes Fayose as leader Kebbi To Spend N900m on Fulani settlements Varsity don hails Delta-based author Delta 2019: We are not losing sleep over Ogboru ' Omimi, Okowa's Political Adviser My people say APC is Miyetti Allah party' Apedzan, Benue women leader Amosun, Okorocha, Oshiomhole and the APC firestorm Nigeria can stop importing petrol by 2021 ' Asemota Ondo Central election, a contest of records and achievements Accountability in health sector: DRPC organizes retreat for Kano OGP How Late Chief Tony Anenih Became 'Mr. Fix It Taraba dismisses claim of illegal security training camp General Alkali: We want all mining ponds in Berom searched for possibly more victims ' Plateau residents Obaseki fetes retired HoS, 36 Perm Secs, with N37m cash gift, others Child Rights Law: Edo Govt commends FIDA for input Fortune Club will sustain scholarship scheme ' Inuekin How Ojukwu's first son died in Lagos Akudihor appeals for return of DPO Eyoh to Warri Primaries: Nasarawa assembly aspirant resigns from APC MINIMUM WAGE CRISIS: NLC, TUC threaten to boycott meeting slated for today Name one country run by a black person that is not a s***hole ' Trump Woman kills husband, three kids, self over lingering feud Past govts abandoned 800 containers of power equipment Minister APC senators back Oshiomhole, state chairmen plot chairs removal Most Nigerian lawyers not good in advocacy, says Osinbajo US urges INEC to invest in technology Global banks exit from Nigeria bad signal Experts Olujimi, Aluko seek dissolution of Fayoses PDP exco Late Ojukwus son admitted having diabetes before death Nnewi leader Otedolas funny dance steps Taraba, army bicker over alleged illegal marshals training Has Senator Adeleke quit dancing FG seeking quick completion of Lagos roads Controller Dele Momodu causes a stir Still on Yomi Folawiyos health Dickson reinstates appointees who lost PDP primaries Amidst wailing, Ogbaje buried in Benue Competence and character will determine my cabinet Ezekwesili Restructuring will address 90% of Nigerias problems PANDEF leader President hasnt violated constitution by saying credentials with army Ajulo Buhari shouldnt seek re-election without presenting certificate Adegboruwa Gowon, Saraki, Ahmed others eulogise Bamigboye Total takes anti-tuberculosis campaign to host communities Rant here: El-Zakzakys continued detention After my suffering in UI, I vowed never to further my studies Ex-teacher, Fakologbon It is expensive to survive in Dubai Regina Chukwu My husband was sent out of labour room when he got too emotional Akintola Be prepared for bad days in business Falana If you listen to dissenting voices, youll be too old to start Opeyemi Akinwoleola Tips for effective bookkeeping CBN disburses N38bn to power firms in six months #StartupSouth: Looking beyond oil Digital payments solutions key to healthy economy Okusanya Flooding: Food shortages, high inflation may persist Nigeria, others to address free trade challenges in Africa NCDMB, indigenous producers to reduce contract cycle time PENGASSAN calls for unity among oil workers 2019: Concerns mount over arms proliferation Woman kills husband, three kids, self in Makurdi 2019 and timely distribution of PVCs I can never be a baby mama ' Nazareth Jesse, actress 2019 election: Who will save Nigeria I never imagined RantHQ will become this successful Re: BSU students blame your school for NYSC ban High expectations as Nigerians await beginning of campaigns by political parties Why I joined the presidential race ' Oby Ezekwesili Liverpool target 105m Dembele Mourinho wants Martial stay Allegri bans CR7 from taking free-kicks DING-DONG AFFAIR : Chelsea urges Hazard to sign new deal Wilder: I will inflict pain on Fury Schneider Electric gets Nigerian content equipment certificate My Ogun gov ambition on course Akinlade Many women wanted to marry me but God revealed who to marry Prophet Abiara Dogara laments crises across Nigeria, sues for calm The world of anxiety (2) CDHR asks Lagos to ban child hawking, others Senator Ita-Giwas youthful look Theres a sense of urgency in our political system Tope Fasua Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG backs NLC planned strike Security agents ll henceforth arrest hate speech makers- Buhari WAEC disagrees with Presidency, says Buhari applied for results Contractor complained about Ganduje collecting 15 to 30% Video publisher, Jafar Dad wants to be Nigerias president Taiwo Afolabis son
