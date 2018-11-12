Chief Of Army Staff ,Buratai's Convoy Invloved In Car Crash

Published:





The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, on Sunday escaped death as his official vehicle was hit by a civilian vehicle, the Nigerian Army said on Sunday evening.





This occurred on the way to Kaduna in the country’s Northwest region, the army said in a statement.





However, Buratai was not in the car when the crash occurred as his Aide De Camp (ADC) has been rushed to a hospital due to severe injuries.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The COAS’ official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m,” the Nigerian Army tweeted.





“The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car.





“The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention. This is for your information, please.”

Share This