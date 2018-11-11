Chidinma Presents Mother A House As Gift On Her 60th Birthday

Published:





Singer, Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, has gifted her mother, Martha Ekile, a mansion as a birthday present as she clocks 60 on Saturday.





The MTN Project Fame winner took to Instagram to show off the newly completed house, as well as displayed a photo with her mother.





She wrote: “Happy 60th birthday Iya Lucky. Your next is about to be too emotional. Thank you for all that you do for the clan. Thank you for being my strength and my shield .”





Chidinma started her journey to stardom in 2010 after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa, a reality singing competition.





She released her first solo single “Jankoliko” featuring Sound Sultan in 2011, and it was followed by `Chidinma’, her self-titled debut studio album.

