Catholic Priest Dies Few Days After Celebrating One Year Of Priesthood

Rev.Fr Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese, Nasarawa State has been killed in an auto accident days after thanksgiving in celebration of his one year's in priesthood.





Late Fr. Titus held a thanksgiving service last Sunday and died in the accident on Tuesday. Friends, family and colleagues took to Facebook to mourn the priest. One wrote:





"After ten years of intense and tasking seminary training, you died after one year of priesthood.After joyfully celebrating your one year in priesthood, you left sorrowfully.





But how can you say goodbye when you were on a mission when you suddenly died in accident.The deceased used to be a seminary newscaster.





Rest in paradise Fr Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese" Another colleague, Mike Raphael wrote:





A SUDDEN AND SAD DEATH OF A YOUNG PRIEST





