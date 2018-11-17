Carpenter Arrested For Allegedly Raping Autistic Girl

Published:





The Ondo state police command have arrested a 50 year old man, Tunde Ogunlade, accused of defiling a 20 year old girl with autism disorder.





Accordng to reports, Ogunlade who is a carpenter by profession, had gone to the house opposite that of the victim's parents to carry out some repairs.





He met the victim there and took advantage of the fact that the eighty-year-old owner of the house wasn't available. The suspect lured the autistic victim into the bathroom and raped her.





Confessing to the crime, the suspect blamed the devil for his action.





"I was working in their house when I saw the girl and I touched her and she hugged me before I put my finger into her private part. I did not sleep with her but I fingered her.





It was when she was going that I noticed she was stained with blood and I followed her to the bathroom to clean her up. I don’t know what come over me because I was never involved in such an act and as a father, I will not be happy to see my daughter being treated like this but I will take responsibility if the parents insisted I must marry her.” he said.





Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Femi Joseph, investigations have shown that the victim was indeed raped.





"At about 11:30hrs, one Ogunbiyi Oluranti ‘f’ of No. J3X Newtown Oke-Aro Akure came to the station and reported that her daughter, a suspected autistic child was raped in the bathroom of a house opposite the above-named address.





She said her daughter was raped when she went to greet the owner of the House one Mrs. Fagbamigbe Grace Age 80yrs who was away when the incident happened” he said.





Joseph said the suspect, Ogunlade who was working in the house took advantage of the young girl by raping her, was arrested. He said the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

