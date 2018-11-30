Calls For US To Deny Atiku Visa Unpatriotic – Shehu Sani

Published:





Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has condemned calls by the Federal Government informing the US to be cautious in granting a visa to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had during an interactive session with media executives in Abuja on Thursday said while the U.S. has the prerogative of whom to issue visa, it should be mindful of the timing, in order not to give the impression that Atiku has been endorsed by the U.S. government.





Reacting in a post on Twitter on Friday, Senator Shehu Sani described the statement by Lai Mohammed as “unpatriotic”.





He wrote: “Telling a foreign country not to grant a visa to your fellow citizen on the ground that he is a candidate; and with no ‘proven case of criminal offense ’ or breach of national or international law, is not just an unpatriotic act but a condemnable act.”

