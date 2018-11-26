Burial Arrangements For Tosyn Bucknor Announced

Published:





The family of late popular On-Air Personality, Tosyn Bucknor, has announced the funeral arrangements for the University of Lagos graduate.





TBuck as she was fondly called was found dead by husband, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work on November 19.





According to the family, she will be laid to rest on Thursday 29th November 2018 shortly after her funeral service which will be held at the Harvesters International Christian Center.





A special service of songs and tribute night also be held in her honour on Wednesday 28th November, 2018 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island.





See the funeral arrangement below:









