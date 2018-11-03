Buhari’s WAEC Certificate ‘National Embarrassment’ – Fayose

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate debacle is a “national embarrassment,” according to an ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose.





Buhari, on Friday, got a certificate of attestation from WAEC at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, the nation’s capital.





But Fayose has said the development leaves many questions to be answered.





In a tweet, he asked: “If it was this easy to get WAEC to issue the “Attestation/Confirmation Certificate, why waiting this long? Why contesting four times without a single certificate?





“So when will the military produce the credentials that he claimed are with them? Many questions begging for answers.





“My consolation is that (provided they will allow votes to count) Nigerians will have the opportunity of ending this national embarrassment in 4 months time.





“I have never seen a nation that has been so embarrassed by a mere question of ‘Mr President, where are your credentials?'”

