Buhari’s Son Undergoes NYSC In Abuja,11 Months After Bike Accident

Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently enrolled in serving the country.





In a post shared on the Instagram of his sister Zahra Indimi, Yusuf was pictured in his National Youth Service corps uniform. He’s serving at the orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.





Recall that son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, was, on December 27, 2017 , involved in a bike accident in Abuja.





He was said to have sustained a head injury and had one of his limbs broken.

