Buhari Would Rather Lose Than Rig 2019 Elections - Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina who is the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said that President Buhari would rather lose the 2019 presidential election than rig it.





Adesina said this when he appeared on ARISE TV on Tuesday, November 20th.





"I’m surprised that this president has been with you for three and half years and yet you do not seem to know him.





If anybody would rig election or anything, it will not be President Muhammadu Buhari. He would rather even prefer to lose fair and square.





He has even said it before that if the only thing he would leave as a legacy for Nigeria is free and fair election, he would do it. Forget that the election would be rigged, that will not happen.” he said.

