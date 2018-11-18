Buhari To Unveil " The Next Level" As INEC Embargo On Campaign Is Lifted Today

Published:

MUHAMMADU BUHARI CAMPAIGN ORGANISATIONPRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI PRESENTS "THE NEXT LEVEL" TO NIGERIANSAs campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections officially kick off tomorrow, President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to first showcase his achievements and projections for the next four years to Nigerians before the official flag-off of the campaigns. The event for this presentation is tagged "THE NEXT LEVEL" which will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 5pm to 8pm. It would be broadcast live from different T.V stations and will be a precursor to the official flag-off of the campaigns.At the event, the President is expected to unveil two documents: one that will highlight his achievements in the last three and half years and will also contain other facts to guide supporters in the course of the campaigns; and the other document is titled "THE NEXT LEVEL", which captures the projections of the Buhari administration in the next four years if given the mandate again by Nigerians.A formal announcement as to the official flag-off of the campaigns would be made in the next few days.Thank you.FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb (UK)Director, Strategic Communications,President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation(Official Spokesperson).