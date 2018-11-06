Buhari Receives Prince Charles, Wife At Aso Rock

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has received Prince Charles and his wife, Princess Camilla, at Nigeria’s Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Prince Charles, who is on a 3-day visit, and members of his entourage arrived at the State House at about 2.20p.m. on Tuesday.





And the Nigerian leader introduced some members of his cabinet and presidential aides to him.





Buhari later went into a closed-door meeting with the next in line to the British throne, who had visited Nigeria in 2006.





During this visit, the 69-year-old would engage in peace-building activities, including addressing the persistent attacks of herdsmen on farming communities in Nigeria.





He is also expected to discuss practical solutions to alleviating the tensions, arising from the activities of herdsmen.

