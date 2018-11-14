Buhari, Obasanjo Set To Attend The Launch Of Goodluck Jonathan’s Autobiography

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo are among the dignitaries expected at the launch of “My Transition Hours”, the autobiography of former President Goodluck Jonathan.





The event is billed to hold at the Transcorp Hilton, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on November 20.





Those expected at the event are presidents of Guinea, Togo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Gambia, Niger, Mali and Ivory Coast





Former President Dramani Mahama of Ghana; Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military heads of states, are among the expected guests.





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, Jonathan’s deputy between 2011 and 2015, will also grace the occasion.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





A former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma, is the chief book presenter, while Salihu Alfa-Belgore, former chief justice of the federation, will review the book.





A sample of the invitation letter signed by Bashir Yuguda, a former minister, who is chairman of the book presentation committee, said My Transition Hours “gives some insight into the 2015 presidential election and also reflects on some key decisions by the former president while in office.”

Share This