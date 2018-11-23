Buhari Meets Benue APC Leaders In Aso Rock

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders from Benue State on Friday met behind closed doors.





The meeting commenced around 12.20 p.m when the President arrived the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The Benue APC delegation was led by the former State Governor, Senator George Akume.





Also at the meeting were the Benue APC Governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, and Paul Unongo.





The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, were part of the top government officials at the meeting.





The meeting was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

